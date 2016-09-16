This Was Brainerd - Sept. 8

Bethany Good Samaritan Village is looking for an answered prayer and a few more dollars to build a chapel at its facility on Wright Street in Brainerd. Already half the $150,000 needed has been raised. Currently, worship takes place in the dining room.

30 years ago (1986)

They filed out of the National Guard Armory in a solemn procession more than 40 years after they marched off to war. Sept. 6 was a day of reunion with friends and of recognition as the survivors of the Bataan Death March received long overdue Bronze Stars for their service.

40 years ago (1976)

Driving winds pushed a crowning fire on a nine-mile front west of Backus, burning 30,000 acres in 12 hours. The blaze, called the Huntersville-Badoura fire, is being fought by 300 men and 30 to 40 bulldozers. Light rain is helping control the blaze.

60 years ago (1956)

City and School Nurse Eula Michael said today there are "a number of cases of whooping cough in all parts of town," and urged immediate booster shots for children. Whooping cough vaccine is not part of the regular school immunization program, so consult your own doctor.

80 years ago (1936)

Two men, who forged about a dozen checks recently in this area, are in the hands of police. Milton Smith, who passed checks in several area communities, was arrested in Crookston. Charles Derrick, who has served time in Stillwater for forgery, was arrested here by Patrolman Joe Nolan.

100 years ago (1916)

Special Indian Agents Boyd, Young and Davis, assisted by Police Chief Squires, searched the Antlers Hotel and found a two-quart can of liquor hidden in the bathroom water closet. In the stable out back they found two quart bottles of liquor hidden in the straw between a horse and cow.