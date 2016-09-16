This Was Brainerd - Sept. 9

(Photo) Pres. Brian Kirkpatrick and VP Bob Musielewicz of Norwest Bank join Brian Phelps of Stegner-Phelps Architects and Laurie Hanson and Doug Kuepers of Kuepers Construction at the site of the new Norwest Bank on West Washington Street.

30 years ago (1986)

A Brainerd group, with experience gained from an unsuccessful bid last year, will try again to lure the Miss Minnesota Pageant away from Austin. Ginger Brauer heads the committee preparing an application which goes to Miss America headquarters for consideration.

40 years ago (1976)

The county board has learned that the North Long Lake sewage treatment plant has been built on the wrong tract of land. The property owner is now negotiating with the engineering firm's president, who said, "It's just one of those things and it's embarrassing as hell."

60 years ago (1956)

Last year Brainerd beat Duluth Denfield 20-0 in the football opener on the Duluth field. This year, the powerful and veteran Duluth team trounced the Warriors here by that same 20-0 score. Brainerd's inexperience showed in many facets of play.

80 years ago (1936)

A proposed new winter sports building, to be built on railroad right-of-way west of 7th Street, was discussed by the city council and an application to the WPA was authorized. The building would be 150 by 200 feet and would house an indoor hockey rink, curling rink and kids rink.

100 years ago (1916)

Following a report by the finance committee, the city council took drastic steps to cut expenses. Street repair work will stop, all street lights will be turned off, no more relief for the poor, no health officer, and the mayor is asked to stop employing detectives.