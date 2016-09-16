This Was Brainerd - Sept. 11

Forty area kindergartners may not be able to continue school after this month it was announced at the school board meeting. Supt. Bob Gross said state law says all children entering kindergarten must have full immunizations by Sept. 30. As of today, 40 do not.

30 years ago (1986)

Dick Ross drew support from outlying county areas, while Frank Ball won all Brainerd and Baxter precincts as both moved on to the Nov. 4 general election for Crow Wing County Sheriff. Al Fort, Jim Deyo and John "Jay" Ramig were eliminated in the primary election.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Try Our Evening Specials! Tuesday: Chicken Kiev - $3.95; Wednesday: Battered Walleye - All you can eat - $4.25; Thursday: Prime Rib - $6.25; Friday: 18-oz. Porterhouse Steak - $6.95. Swiss House and Deauville Lounge - Gull Lake.

60 years ago (1956)

The annual fishing contest at Cole's Sports Shop is now closed, and here are the winners: Walleye - 11-9 out of Whitefish Lake; Northern - 22 pounds from Round Lake; Largemouth bass - 7-6 out of Placid Lake; Crappie - 2-2 taken on Big Portage Lake.

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) We're remodeling our Ford garage and having a sale to make room! 1927 Essex Sedan - Was $47.50, Now $19.00; 1926 Oakland Coach - Was $69.50, Now $29.50; 1929 Durant Sedan - Was $100, Now $49.00. Shop our 2 Big Ford Used Car Lots.

100 years ago (1916)

(Front page message from city council.) Save The City! You must vote for the Charter Amendment tomorrow! The city is financially embarrassed due to the huge deficit. The Indian Treaty prevents saloons from opening and providing license revenue. City services will be slashed.