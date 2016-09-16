This Was Brainerd - Sept. 12

It was rally time for the Warrior volleyball team. Trailing in each of the first three games, Brainerd came back for a lively 15-11, 15-17, 16-14, 15-9 conference win over St. Cloud Tech. Both teams exerted themselves to the max, diving to the floor and running off the court to make saves.

30 years ago (1986)

All high school athletic events pairing Pequot Lakes and C-I have been canceled this season, said Vern Dowty, Pequot superintendent. Last year a C-I basketball player shattered a Pequot backboard. The high school league says the team breaking it must pay, but C-I has refused.

40 years ago (1976)

When Dorothy Benham of Edina (Miss Minnesota) was crowned Miss America on Saturday night, it was more than just a TV show to the Wiljo Tuomi family. She is Wiljo's niece, and two of his daughters, Susie and Roxanne, were on hand in Atlantic City for the event.

60 years ago (1956)

Enter National Food Stores Lucky Winner Sweepstakes! $75,000 in prizes, including 8 new 1957 Buick 4-Doors. Grade A Fryers - lb. 39 cents; Heat and Serve Seafood Dinners - 8-oz. pkg. 49 cents; American Deluxe Coffee - 1 lb. bag - 69 cents.

80 years ago (1936)

Tony Skubic was in the county jail today charged with theft of several miles of railroad track near an abandoned mine at Riverton. He is accused of taking up the rails, owned by the NP Railroad, and selling them to a junk dealer for scrap, bringing a sizable sum.

100 years ago (1916)

Special Indian agents and city police made a second raid on the Antlers Hotel and, after a lengthy search, found a 52-gallon barrel of whiskey hidden under the cement walk leading to the kitchen. A pipe by the walk was used to fill it and a loose brick in the basement hid the drain tap.