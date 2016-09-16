This Was Brainerd - Sept. 13

Students weren't the only ones welcomed back to school at Central Lakes College this week. A total of 26 full-time and 45 part-time instructors were brought back after they had been given unrequested leaves of absence in March, said college spokesperson Peggy Blean.

30 years ago (1986)

The arrest of Stillwater Prison escapee John Rieck was routine, unlike the crimes he was convicted of. Rick was in prison for the 1977 firebombing of a Brainerd home. He escaped in 1982, and a search by 20 police agencies finally resulted in his arrest on a Nebraska sidewalk.

40 years ago (1976)

Chuck Eck, 19, of Minnetonka, defeated Lloyd Peterson of Burnsville for the men's title at the annual Madden's Pine Beach Invitational. Eck shot a one-under par 71. Nancy Honebrink, Minneapolis, fired a 78 to beat Helen Pykal of Little Falls for the women's crown.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) At the Brainerd Theatre see "Run for the Sun," starring Richard Widmark and Trevor Howard. At the Paramount it's Linda Darnell and Dale Robertson in "Dakota Incident." At the Gull Drive-In see the double feature, "Hot Rod Girl" and "Girls in Prison."

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) For Sale: Seven room house on the Northside. Furnace, bath, laundry, sun parlor, with a good location for boarders. $2,350 with $500 down. Five room house with bath on East Kingwood. $850. Contact J.R. Smith.

100 years ago (1916)

Yesterday's special election to raise taxes and resolve the city's budget deficit saw the amendment go down to defeat by a vote of 684 to 425. The water and light board will turn off the city's lights until they are paid the delinquent light and water bills amounting to $12,742.