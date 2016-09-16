This Was Brainerd - Sept. 14

Criminal charges were filed against two men for the robbery of the Triangle 1-Stop in Baxter. While one of them parked their car, the other leaped in front of the clerk with a revolver, saying, "Freeze, I don't want to shoot you. I just want the money."

30 years ago (1986)

Ball control football isn't exciting to watch. It's ultraconservative and designed to keep the ball away from the opponent. Fergus Falls succeeded in that against the Warriors, running 59 plays to Brainerd's 34, and coming away with a 13-0 victory.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd State Hospital should not accept patients who pose a threat to the community, said State Sen. Win Borden. He noted the facility was not designed to be maximum security. Police Chief Wayne Hasty has said dangerous patients have been placed there.

60 years ago (1956)

The county sheriff's office is puzzling over a series of recent thefts. At Breezy Point Lodge someone stole three mounted big game heads and a bear rug. At the Carlson-Nelson mine at Riverton, thieves took a 200-pound diamond drilling head.

80 years ago (1936)

Youthful Frank Wright today reigned as city golf champion after dethroning Wally Engebretson, champion the past two years, in the annual Brainerd Country Club tournament. Wright played nearly perfect golf to win the 36-hole event by a score of 2 and 1.

100 years ago (1916)

Weakened by recent storms, the condemned bridge crossing the Crow Wing River at Pillager gave way this afternoon under a heavy load. A traction engine was being roped across the 75 foot bridge when the bridge collapsed, the engine falling 40 feet into the river.