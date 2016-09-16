This Was Brainerd - Sept. 15

Students in the Brainerd school district will have the chance to vote alongside their parents this election year for the first time thanks to a project pushed by community leaders headed by city Finance Director Theresa Goble. The goal is to educate K-12 students on voting.

30 years ago (1986)

By unanimous vote the Pine River city council indicated their intention to form a railroad authority to receive the 33-mile BN Railroad line from Baxter to Pine River. Mayor Bunny Houston said they would invite other communities to join them.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd voters turned thumbs down on a proposed tax increase to benefit parks, but they did approve a small increase to help fund local bus service. County Republican voters picked Andy Andolshek of Crosslake to run against incumbent Win Borden for State Senate.

60 years ago (1956)

Young Brainerd auto enthusiasts, banding together to promote better driving and increase understanding between hot rodders and the public, have chosen to call themselves the "Road Gents." They will meet every Thursday in the warehouse behind the Clark Gas Station.

80 years ago (1936)

A "thrill" ride on a hilly Cass County road cost the life of Charles Young, Chinese restaurant chef in Minneapolis, who had come here to fish. He died when his car hurtled off the blacktop road west of Sherwood Forest Lodge, rolling over six times.

100 years ago (1916)

Just before yesterday's Cleveland - Philadelphia baseball game, someone remarked on Ty Cobb's recent home run that cleared the 45-foot high fence 290-feet out in right field. "Bullet Joe" Bush said, "That's nothing, I can throw it that far." And he did, from home plate, clearing the fence by at least 10 feet.