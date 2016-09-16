This Was Brainerd - Sept. 16

(Photo) Sideline fans react as Mike Aho (81) of the Raiders scores the first touchdown on Central Lakes College's new football field. CLC won the game 17-14 against the Mesabi Ironmen on their new turf.

30 years ago (1986)

The BN Railroad freight depot at 7th and Front Streets may become a city parking lot. The city council directed Mayor C. Elmer Anderson to write BN confirming the council's interest. Anderson said the matter was disclosed to him in a phone call from the railroad.

40 years ago (1976)

With a loan in hand from a consortium of Brainerd banks, construction on the Brainerd Civic Center is about to begin. Dr. Jack Echternacht, pres. of the group, said the shell will be constructed and natural ice used until more money is raised for artificial ice.

60 years ago (1956)

A jinx is building around a 22-foot inboard motorboat in the Brainerd lakes area after four persons were marooned on Lake Mille Lacs all night after the motor failed. It was the same boat that blew up on Cross Lake earlier this summer, badly burning a child and nearly drowning four.

80 years ago (1936)

A radish weighing 6-1/4 pounds today is an attraction in the front window of the Brainerd Dispatch. The huge vegetable was one left in the ground after early radishes had been harvested. It was grown by Herman Fletcher of Northeast 8th Avenue.

100 years ago (1916)

Brainerd is experiencing an epidemic of cholera infantum which is proving fatal to little ones and causing severe sickness among adults. Doctors in many cases seem powerless to help as the gripping pains and bowel trouble cause loss in weight. Five children have died this week.