This Was Brainerd - Sept. 25

Everyone knew who to watch for in boys' cross country at the Staples-Motley Invitational Meet - Brainerd's Kori Kuhn and the entire S-M team. Kuhn won the 5,000 meter run in 16:10, and Staples won the meet with a score of 47 points to Brainerd's second place 56 points.

30 years ago (1986)

In response to Pres. Reagan's recent speeches about drug abuse, officials at Dondelinger Chevrolet-Cadillac in Brainerd will start a voluntary drug testing program next week. Roger Dondelinger said all employees, including himself, are being asked to participate.

40 years ago (1976)

Van's Cafe, operated by the Van Essen family of Brainerd since the 1920s, will have new owners Oct.1. Pat and Bill Van Essen, who've owned the restaurant since 1965, announced the sale to Lou Carlson, who owns and operates Lou's Dairy Way on S. 6th Street.

60 years ago (1956)

Brainerd racing fans, headed by Hal Masem and Ev Lassig, are lining up sponsor support for Frank Selisker, local entry in the big Gopher 500 New Car Race at the Minn. State Fair. "Frank's a fine driver in his '56 Chevrolet, and we want him to represent Brainerd," said Masem.

80 years ago (1936)

Swelling enrollment to a record peak, late registrations sent the total number of students in Brainerd schools to 2,562, a gain of 219 over 1935. Franklin Junior High has 352, Washington Junior High 378 and Washington Senior High has 605.

100 years ago (1916)

Two Fords driven by David Smiley and Wilfred Greener went into the ditch on the Oak Street road near George McCulloch's farm and the cars turned turtle. The drivers had difficulty digging themselves out of the marsh by the road, but no one was hurt.