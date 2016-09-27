This Was Brainerd - Sept. 28

Norwest Bank of Brainerd has donated $5,000 toward completion of the Mariucci Lodge at Confidence Learning Center. Bank president Brian Kirkpatrick presented the check to Jeff Olson, camp director. The campaign fund is at $390,000 with $110,000 to go by Dec. 30.

30 years ago (1986)

(Photo) Brent Gunsbury and Kelly Smith, captains of the boys' and girls' cross country teams, run the game ball onto the football field for the Homecoming game after a relay run from St. Cloud. But St. Cloud Apollo ruined the day with a 31-15 victory over the Warriors.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Open to the Public! Wednesday Night Special - Ground Sirloin with mushroom sauce, potato and salad bar - $2.95. Tuesday Night - BBQ Texas Ribs - $2.95. Thursday Night - Sirloin or Tenderloin Steak Plate - $3.75. Tee Top Room at the Brainerd Country Club.

60 years ago (1956)

(Photo) Pat Nelson and Dick Karlson compare battle bruises suffered in the Warriors 7-0 win over St. Cloud Tech. Karlson, shunning the use of a face guard, lost several teeth and had five stitches in his lip at the hospital in the first half, yet returned to play later in the game.

80 years ago (1936)

A large corps of workers, both Indian and white, have completed the annual wild rice harvest near here. With a market price of 30 to 40 cents per pound, it was possible for two men in a boat to earn as much as $10 each per day, putting more cash in circulation here.

100 years ago (1916)

A meeting of the Chamber of Commerce said a reign of the strictest economy is the only solution to getting Brainerd's street lights back on. The city owes the water and light board $15,000, can't raise taxes and can't get the charter changed. The only solution is slash expenses.