This Was Brainerd - Oct. 3

Observing the Central Lakes College volleyball match against Itasca, one could not help but notice the Vikings bench was empty when the game was on. They had only six players. The Raiders pummeled them 15-2, 15-3, 15-10 to improve to 16-4 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

30 years ago (1986)

In less than four hours yesterday, the Brainerd girls' tennis team doubled its win total for the season. The Warriors finished the season at 4-13 after taking a 7-0 win over Detroit Lakes and a 5-2 win from Fergus Falls. Carrie Williams and Gretchen Smith led the singles winners.

40 years ago (1976)

Area resorters are sympathetic with the ban on hunting in northern Minnesota due to the severe fire season, but they are puzzled by the ban on fishing. Water skiing and boating are allowed, just not fishing. Resorts say the ban will hurt business but they will survive it.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) Save with these Specials! Pork Loins - 11 to 16-pound average - lb. 39 cents; Hickory Smoked Slab Bacon - lb. 35 cents; Short Shank Pork Shoulder - lb. 27 cents; Skinless Wieners - 3 lbs. $1.00. Brainerd Locker - 218 S. 4th Street

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) Consumers Kerosene! It's bright for lamps, clean, hot and odorless for stoves and distillate heaters. Just 11 cents a gallon - 9 cents per gallon in lots of 25 gal. or more. Heavy 5 gal. kerosene cans with double pour spout - 50 cents. Consumers Oil Co. - Brainerd.

100 years ago (1916)

By nearly unanimous vote, the city council decided that there be no change in the street lighting situation, said lights being dark because of the city budget problem. The idea of raising electric rates to cover the deficiency did not appeal to councilmen.