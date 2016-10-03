This Was Brainerd - Sept. 29

Minn. Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson believes he has the experience, competence and commitment necessary to continue as a member of the state's highest court. In this fall's election he will be opposed by former Crow Wing County Attorney Jack Graham.

30 years ago (1986)

Bemidji State Univ. student teacher-intern program started only last year, but it has been successful for Mary Ann Marks. As an intern last year, Marks was assigned to a 2nd grade class at Baxter School. This year, as a first-year teacher, she is assigned the same grade and classroom.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd councilman Bob Olson said that the K Mart store planning to build in Baxter was originally intended for downtown Brainerd. Florida investors were trying to acquire city property between 5th and 6th Streets and Laurel to the railroad tracks, but a deal could not be reached.

60 years ago (1956)

A bit of pre-game strategy worked on in drills all week brought Staples a 27-25 win over Brainerd last night. Sleight of hand receiving the kickoff sent the Cardinals on an 81-yard return for a TD, and that proved the difference in the game.

80 years ago (1936)

Nebraska state authorities are holding Harry Fry, believed to be the man who held a sawed-off shotgun on Mrs. Evelyn Peters at Ernie Ritari's Squaw Point Resort while two accomplices stole $150. He was known to be at Gull Lake and matches the description given by Peters.

100 years ago (1916)

Dick Bergman, who enlisted in the 3rd Minnesota Infantry, National Guard, in Brainerd on Sept. 5, will soon be promoted to corporal. It will be remembered that Bergman was the first recruit to enlist here in response to the Mexican situation, and that he took out citizenship papers to do so.