This Was Brainerd - Sept. 30

The team of Marlon Goble and Dennis Mackedane, both of Brainerd, won the 22nd Annual Northerns, Inc. Tournament at Ron's Squaw Point with a total catch of 50 pounds, 1 ounce. Second went to Kevin and Keith Dickinson at 46-4. Largest northern was 17-4 caught by Roberta Harrington.

30 years ago (1986)

The city of Motley got an economic shot in the arm when International Multifoods announced it will build a $5 million processing plant that will employ up to 200 people. The plant will be located just outside the city limits, next to Morey's Fish House.

40 years ago (1976)

A $28,000 fund drive is underway by the Downtown Businessmen's Council and Brainerd Improvement to establish an 83-stall parking lot downtown. It will be located along the railroad tracks between 6th and 8th Streets. Grading and blacktopping the lot will cost $23,000.

60 years ago (1956)

At midnight tonight, representatives of Minn. Valley Natural Gas Co. and Northern States Power will measure the gas in the storage tanks, and Minn. Valley will take over gas distribution here. Last week all 1,500 meters of customers were read and billings transferred.

80 years ago (1936)

Rudolph Buscheinen, a resident of the area south of the Dewing Highway, has been arrested by Secret Service agents on charges of passing counterfeit nickels in vending and slot machines here. He admits using the well-made counterfeit nickels but said he didn't make them.

100 years ago (1916)

Farmer James Miller, standing on a load of hay, asked his hired hand to pass up his shotgun. As he did, the trigger caught on a twig, fired, and took off two fingers and half of Miller's left hand. They were rushing to town when the horse gave out. A passing auto took him to the hospital.