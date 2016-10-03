This Was Brainerd - Oct. 4

(Photo) Four of the 200 participants in the 24th Annual St. Francis Marathon for non-public education round turn nine at BIR yesterday. The students obtained pledges and then walked, ran or rode bikes around the race track. This year's goal was $23,000.

30 years ago (1986)

Tomorrow, George Callahan, resident at Bethany Good Samaritan Village, will turn 110. That makes him one of only five Minnesotans who are 110 or older. He lived independently until he was 105, and he chopped his own firewood at age 100.

40 years ago (1976)

The U.S. Supreme Court today shot down the last legal hope of the Brainerd group opposed to fluoridation in their battle to keep fluoride out of Brainerd's water supply. It declined to hear an appeal from the state Supreme Court decision which, in actuality, calls for fluoridation.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) You can't beat a 5-cent A & W Root Beer - 10-oz. size - at the drive-in at Steak 'n Taters. Located in the Red Owl Shopping Center on Oak Street.

80 years ago (1936)

What does a Gopher quarterback think about as he prepares for his first game at the position? About 40 football plays, says Bud Wilkinson, who switched to QB after two years playing guard. He spent an hour a day at his summer job at Camp Lake Hubert near Brainerd studying plays.

100 years ago (1916)

There have been a few accidents and many narrow escapes due to drivers being careless about turning corners in the downtown area. The Brainerd Automobile Assn. has donated signs being placed at intersections urging driver to "Keep to the Right" of sign when making left turns.