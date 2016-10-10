This Was Brainerd - Oct. 11

Ribbit. Ribbit. It sounds like a frog but doesn't look much like one. Recently, deformed frogs have been found in and around Crow Wing County by scientists and residents. At an undisclosed small lake, scientists found abnormalities in five species of frogs and one toad.

30 years ago (1986)

Bob Sterriker, Jr., a former Staples High School wrestler, recently won a silver medal in the Pan American Wrestling Championship competing at the 105.5 pound class in Greco-Roman style. A two-time Minnesota champion, Sterriker serves with the U.S. Navy.

40 years ago (1976)

The October bow hunting season for deer at Camp Ripley has been canceled by the Minnesota DNR due to the explosive fire danger. Permit holders are being notified. The bow season was set to open next week and run through Oct. 31.

60 years ago (1956)

Crews are working on bringing the television cable from the central TV tower in south Baxter into Brainerd. The foreman of the crew stringing the cable along poles in West Brainerd said, if the weather holds two more months, most of Brainerd will be connected.

80 years ago (1936)

Brainerd police solved another robbery with the apprehension of a 17-year-old for breaking into the Anderson Store in Northeast Brainerd two weeks ago. Police found the boy had gotten a friend to sell stolen cigarettes at below store prices and paying him a commission.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) The Buick 4-Cylinder - $665. Now is the time to place your order for this car. Nine cars is our allotment for the 1917 season. Place your order now with a small deposit and name your day for spring delivery. E.R. Smith Auto Co. - Brainerd.