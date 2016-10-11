This Was Brainerd - Oct. 12

As Brainerd's Kori Kuhn blazed past Myron Ahle at the conference cross country meet at Little Falls, Ahle exclaimed, "Boy, he's burning it up." Kuhn led start to finish in the 5,000 meter race, running a 16:9.0 and leading the Warriors to a third-place finish.

30 years ago (1986)

It's been an award-winning weekend for Brainerd's Guy Doud. The National Teacher of the Year received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Concordia College on Friday, then was given the 3rd Annual Distinguished Alumni Award from Brainerd Community College on Saturday.

40 years ago (1976)

It was smokers versus non-smokers at the Brainerd school board last night, as a light-hearted move to institute a smoking ban at meetings got off to a wheezing start. The move went up in smoke as a vote to declare the meeting room non-smoking ended in a tie.

60 years ago (1956)

State Game Biologist John Zorachek favors opening the Camp Ripley game refuge to a controlled firearms deer hunt - probably with shotguns. He said the Camp Ripley deer population is higher than ever and cannot be supported. Several years of bow hunting has not reduced it enough.

80 years ago (1936)

"There are plenty of ducks this year, but they are awfully hard to get." Such is the lament of those returning from weekend hunting trips with mixed bags. "It takes smart mallards five minutes to realize the season is open," some said, as the birds retreated to the center of lakes.

100 years ago (1916)

J.A. Larson, employee of the local freight office, went to Boston to see the World Series. He was having a hard time getting a ticket when he ran into fellow Brainerd man, "Bullet Joe" Bush, of the Philadelphia Athletics. Bush got the tickets and they watched three games together.