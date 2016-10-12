This Was Brainerd - Oct. 13

The end came on Friday. That's when the doors closed for Opportunity Training Center in St. Cloud and its branch in Brainerd after Stearns County rejected a $204,000 funding request. The Brainerd office served 121 clients and had 35 full and part-time employees.

30 years ago (1986)

Brainerd's George Cooper, Jr. has been fishing for almost 30 years, the last eight as a professional guide. So he knew his catch was extraordinary as he reeled it in. His 24-8 trophy northern was caught in seven feet of water at Whitefish Lake on a Legend Musky Tandem.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd's Ron Abraham and Brian Pederson romped to first and second place finishes, respectively, in a triple-dual cross country meet at Cambridge. Abraham's 16:15.6 was a new course record. In the girls' meet, Brainerd's Brenda and Linda Guck finished second and third.

60 years ago (1956)

Donation of more rolls of music for Brainerd's new memorial carillon is being sought by members of the memorial association. Like a player piano, the rolls allow the bells to play automatically and they are set for 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) Dad's Place is closed until May 15, 1937! Dad wishes to thank all his friends for their patronage this past fishing season. He will have a fine stock of minnows, worms, frogs and other fishing bait at the old stand when the season opens. Dad's Place - Across from the Court House.

100 years ago (1916)

The Brainerd Theatre Co. has inaugurated matinee performances at its Best Theatre. This is the first time in Brainerd history for matinees. Women and children are bound to patronize them, as daylight performances are appealing to those who fear the night, now that street lights are turned out.