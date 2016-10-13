This Was Brainerd - Oct. 14

30 years ago (1986)

When 8-1/2-year-old Dawn Turner woke up today she was thirsty and her nose itched. That was music to Judd and Shawn Turner, whose daughter had just had a 7-hour liver transplant operation. When the call came that a door was available at the Mayo Clinic, a Brainerd plane was ready for the race against time.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Now Showing for its 2nd Big Week! See the glory, the suspense, the spectacular drama of the men who won the most decisive naval battle in our history. Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda star in "Midway," at the Paramount Theatre.

60 years ago (1956)

Two passersby saved the life of a driver whose car burst into flames after an accident south of Brainerd. Two cars struck and went into the ditch with gas spurting from a punctured tank. One driver was trapped and the two men pulled him out just as pools of gas started exploding.

80 years ago (1936)

Jack Segar, ringleader of the gang that robbed the post office in Pequot last December, was sentenced to a term of 17 years in federal prison following a trial in Minneapolis. An accomplice was also convicted in the robbery. They are headed to Leavenworth Prison in Kansas today.

100 years ago (1916)

Pay day at the NP Railroad shops, backbone of Brainerd industry, will be Monday, Oct. 16, with $72,000 being paid out, plus another $5,000 for the store room. In addition, large sums are disbursed at the tie plant, yards, depot and to train crews living here.