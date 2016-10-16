This Was Brainerd - Oct. 5

30 years ago (1986)

40 years ago (1976)

A roomful of concerned parents and teachers convinced the Brainerd school board that the district should have two nurses instead of one. A retiring nurse was not replaced as the district struggles with a $300,000 deficit, but a 1-1/2 hour discussion convinced the board.

60 years ago (1956)

Mrs. James Gardner was elected captain of the Brainerd Ladies Drum and Bugle Corps at its first meeting of the 1956-57 season. She was also elected assistant drum major, and Mrs. Don Jensen was elected drum major. The Corps has completed its second decade representing Brainerd.

80 years ago (1936)

Billy Van Essen determined that he would find John Ring, the man to whom an uncashed $4 county check was written in 1893. It was found on a Brainerd sidewalk two days ago. Billy toured the city on his bicycle, eventually finding John Ring on a tombstone at Evergreen Cemetery.

100 years ago (1916)

Dr. W.P. Green, of the State Board of Health, was in Brainerd and vicinity inquiring into the situation with infantile paralysis (polio). There are six cases in the county - four in Brainerd, with one showing paralysis, and two cases at Nokay Lake.