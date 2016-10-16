This Was Brainerd - Oct. 9

30 years ago (1986)

Today's announcement that Austin had been awarded another two-year franchise to host the Miss Minnesota Pageant has area officials disappointed, but not defeated. Brainerd and St. Paul had both tried to wrest the event from Austin, which has hosted it for more than two decades.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Swimmer Becky Hanson's three first place finishes - in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events and on the 400-yard free relay - helped Brainerd to an 88-84 win over St. Cloud Tech. Hanson set school records in the 200 and 500 events at a recent meet with Fergus Falls.

60 years ago (1956)

(Photo) Gordon Longville, golf pro at the Brainerd Country Club, props up a 156-pound buck he shot on his annual bow and arrow hunt in the Grand Forks area of N. Dakota. He shot it through the neck while it was on the run.

80 years ago (1936)

The Worthington (Minn.) Times, sister paper to the Brainerd Dispatch, today began publication as a daily paper. Conversion of the paper from weekly to five days a week plus Sunday was made by William McGiffin, owner of papers in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

100 years ago (1916)

Following the death of Byron Ellsworth Kyllingstad, age 3, who contracted infantile paralysis, recovered, and then died of pneumonia, the school at Garrison Township in Crow Wing County was ordered closed.