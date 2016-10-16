This Was Brainerd - Oct. 16

30 years ago (1986)

Discovery of what looked to be a bomb wrapped in Christmas paper cause a rapid evacuation at County Market. Customers and clerks were ushered out of the building as police bomb expert Tom Mehr determined it contained batteries and wires but no explosive material.

40 years ago (1976)

Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour hampered fire fighting efforts as DNR personnel battled a 5,000 acre fire near Pine Center. Spokesmen said the fire has not been contained. Nine bulldozers are creating fire breaks, while 40 men and a helicopter fought the blaze.

60 years ago (1956)

On the 10th ballot last night, the city council finally elected John Nelson, of Nelson Funeral Home, to the position of city treasurer. Nelson and six other local businessmen had applied to succeed George Tracy, who resigned. The post pays $87 per month.

80 years ago (1936)

A new vicar, in the person of Rev. Edward G. Barrow, formerly of Buffalo, New York, will take charge of affairs at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brainerd beginning Sunday. He had been Priest-in-Charge at St. Andrew's in Buffalo until his move here.

100 years ago (1916)

Dr. R.A. Beise has returned from an examination of infantile paralysis cases in the county. Two rural schools have been closed, one at Dykeman two weeks ago and one at Neutral recently. Three current cases of the dread disease were found, but many others have already recovered.