This Was Brainerd - Oct. 24

30 years ago (1986)

Judge Bob Kautz awarded Pequot Lakes High School $656.24 in a case involving a broken basketball backboard. Supt. Vern Dowty said he regretted bringing the case against C-I to conciliation court but MSHSL rules say the school whose player breaks it, pays for it.

40 years ago (1976)

For the first time in seven years, the Brainerd Area United Way fund drive has exceeded its goal, said Tom Green, campaign chair. A final tally will be given at the Victory Dinner at the Brainerd Elks Club tonight, but it will be well above the goal of $70,800.

60 years ago (1956)

Over 3,000 persons thronged the Brainerd Armory yesterday to witness the grand showing of the TV signal provided by the new Brainerd Video community TV antenna. Manager Frank Thompson said, "Local dealers had good pictures on Channels 3,4,5,6 and 11."

80 years ago (1936)

Their hardy spirit defied the frigid atmosphere as the Warrior football team rose up in mighteous strength to assume the role of "giant killers." They upset powerful Alexandria 13-12 as Porwoll's extra point pass to Bierhaus provided the margin of victory.

100 years ago (1916)

White Cross Lodge #30 of the Knights of Pythias, will meet tomorrow at 8 p.m. in their Castle Hall. H.A. Kate, who represented Lodge #30 at the Grand Lodge convention in Mankato, will give an extensive report. A smoker and social session will follow.