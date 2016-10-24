This Was Brainerd - Oct. 6

30 years ago (1986)

(Photos) The bass were still hitting in the Brainerd lakes area. Tim Saver, Coon Rapids, caught this 6-11 largemouth with a minnow in 13 feet of water. Tom Tovias of Illinois caught this 4-14 smallmouth in eight feet of water on a Suick lure.

40 years ago (1976)

The Mills Fleet Farm Stores will build a new store and develop 16 acres of land in Baxter. In a letter to the Baxter council, Stewart Mills, Jr. said the new building will be 50,000 square feet with possible expansion to 100,000 feet, and be just north of the Paul Bunyan Center.

60 years ago (1956)

The body of a 90-year-old invalid was found in the fire-gutted ruins of the home of her daughter and son-in-law on the southern tip of Ruth Lake. The fire started when a visiting neighbor woman, Mrs. Mike Setula, was lighting a gas stove and it exploded. The house immediately caught fire.

80 years ago (1936)

The city council purchasing committee will proceed to acquire stop signs with warning lights to be erected at 6th and Washington Streets. This will make that heavily-traveled intersection a 4-way stop, the same as that at 6th and Laurel Streets.

100 years ago (1916)

Thirteen holes have been drilled along the shore of Boom Lake by the Water and Light Board in its search for a pure water supply. The holes vary from 30 to 116 feet deep. Reports from the State Board of Health say that the water is of good quality.