This Was Brainerd - Oct. 7

30 years ago (1986)

(Photo) Runner Donn Roach was greeted by friends and associates at Brainerd's southern city limits as he completed his four-day, 125-mile run around the county. A police escort brought him to the water tower where he had begun his run, raising money for VIP and Kinship.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Lisa Borders, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Adams of Route 10, was named 1976 Homecoming Queen in festivities at Brainerd High School this morning. The Warriors will face Little Falls in the homecoming football game tomorrow night.

60 years ago (1956)

Barbara Bossus of Brainerd, Minnesota's Princess Kay of the Milky Way, recently attended the American Dairy Princess contest in Chicago. She was one of 18 state contestants who attended lunches and dinners, were interviewed by the press and rode in a parade down State Street.

80 years ago (1936)

A woman who committed suicide by taking poison, left three notes explaining her act and her state of mind. One was to her husband, another to a friend and the third to Dan Whitney of the Whitney Funeral Home saying how she wished to be buried. She said she was both mentally and physically ill.

100 years ago (1916)

The Brainerd Theatre Amusement Co. will turn on the lights in Brainerd by way of a benefit show on Oct. 9. They are donating the showing of the 8-reel picture, "Fall of a Nation," and 30 union musicians will donate their time. All proceeds will go to the city council for city lighting.