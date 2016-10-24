This Was Brainerd - Oct. 25

30 years ago (1986)

For the fourth time in seven weeks, BCC football coach Al Holmes is starting a new QB. When Bob Albertson dislocated a finger, Holmes turned to Mark Shephard. Then, to ignite a sputtering offense, he turned Scott Tryggeseth from a receiver to QB. Now, he'll try Tom Doubler.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd police and the county sheriff's office reported a rash of burglaries, with items taken ranging from TV sets and stereos to liquor and washer-dryer combinations. Lake homes and cabins were targeted on Ossawinamakee, Clearwater, Clark and Partridge Lakes.

60 years ago (1956)

The first "appreciable" rain in more than a month is showering the Brainerd area today, reducing the fire hazard and allowing Forestry Dept. officials to relax for the first time in six weeks. Forest supervisor Homer Whiting said only .37 inches of rain has fallen since Sept. 16.

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) We Will Not be Undersold! Methyl Alcohol - quart 10 cents. See us for your anti-freeze. Dictator 80 Gasoline - gal. 16 cents, all taxes paid. Farm-Labor Oil Association - East Laurel Street.

100 years ago (1916)

Miss Margaret Quinn isn't a hunter, but last night while walking home she found a mallard duck flapping on the path. She brought it home and it is now swimming in the washtub. The family is divided: half want to keep it as a pet, the other half want to eat it.