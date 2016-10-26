This Was Brainerd - Oct. 27

30 years ago (1986)

Brainerd Mayor C. Elmer Anderson has proclaimed Oct. 28 as "Shotgun Red Day" in Brainerd. The mayor noted all the favorable publicity for the lakes area that the puppet and his creator, Steve Hall, have generated through their appearance on the Nashville TV Network.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Ray Davis, New Brighton, is happy the DNR lifted the fishing ban recently. Fishing Oct. 23 on Mahnomen Lake he landed this 29-6 northern on a sucker minnow. The lunker measured 45 inches long and 22 inches in girth.

60 years ago (1956)

They knew he was coming but the Warriors had nothing cooked up to stop the running and passing of Bemidji's Billy Lawrence. The fleet halfback with the slingshot arm ran for 141 yards and two TDs, and passed for 101 yards and two more TDs, as Bemidji stopped Brainerd 24-0.

80 years ago (1936)

A 20-year-old Gull Lake man is in the Brainerd city jail for 30 days on charges of aggravated drunkeness. He was challenging other customers to a fight at the Ransford Pool Hall. When the attendant tried to eject him, he drew a gun and threatened him.

100 years ago (1916)

A mass meeting will be held at the Chamber of Commerce to raise funds and formulate a plan to find the body of S.P. Coffrain, who drowned while duck hunting on Lake George. There is a sense of urgency as the lake is expected to freeze over soon.