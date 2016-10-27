This Was Brainerd - Oct. 28

30 years ago (1986)

A request from a local horse racing corporation prompted the county board to schedule a public hearing to determine the need for a county HRA. An attorney from the corporation's Minneapolis law firm said an HRA is necessary to gain financing for the proposed race track.

40 years ago (1976)

The last roadblock is overcome and a compromise has been reached between a citizens environmental group and Whitebirch, a developer of lots at Breezy Point. Jim Harmon of Whitebirch said the reduction of campsites from 3,000 to 750 "was a fair compromise for both sides."

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) You never go hungry with the low prices at Schaefer's! Rolled Rib Roast - lb. 65 cents; Round Steak - lb. 59 cents; Ground Beef - 3 lbs. 89 cents; Pillsbury or Gold Medal Flour - 50 lbs. $3.39. Schaefer's Model Market - Brainerd.

80 years ago (1936)

According to an accurate tally of figures in the office of City Clerk Walter Fall, the registration of eligible voters in the city jumped 20 percent to 5,271 for a new record. It could have been even higher if 300 people who had not voted in two years had re-registered.

100 years ago (1916)

Ceril Bourassa, wholesale liquor dealer operating out of Daggett Brook Township, had a hearing before Judge Halvorson on the charge he was selling liquor at retail. Ralphord "Jesse" James said he bought a quart bottle from Bourassa, who was bound over to a grand jury.