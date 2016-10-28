This Was Brainerd - Oct. 30

30 years ago (1986)

The license application for Lake Country Downs, a proposed $10.7 million horse-racing track south of Pequot Lakes, is under way and will meet the Minn. Racing Commission's Dec. 30 deadline. The state is expected to issue only one out-state license, and may not issue any.

40 years ago (1976)

The Warrior boys' gymnastics team compiled its best score in two years, defeating Princeton 90.15 to 68.20. "This is their best performance in my two years here," said coach Paul Bloom. Brainerd was led by captain Scott Millam who took firsts in four events.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) Hunter's Specials! Two eggs, with bacon, ham or sausage, toast, coffee, cereal and juice - 85 cents; Pancakes, two eggs, with bacon, ham or sausage, coffee and juice - 75 cents. The Gopher Cafe - we never close - 312 South 6th Street.

80 years ago (1936)

A new 100-foot forestry tower has been erected on the highest elevation on the west shore of Gull Lake in the Pillsbury Forest. The tower was completed two weeks ago and gives a fine view of the Gull Lake chain, Sylvan Lake, lakes to the north and even buildings in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1916)

The Chamber of Commerce has hired "Fisherman John" of Stillwater to search for the remains of S.P. Coffin, who drowned in Lake George while duck hunting. The man is noted for his ability to find bodies. He will be paid $10 a day for six days, plus expenses, and $100 extra if he finds the remains.