This Was Brainerd - Nov. 1

30 years ago (1986)

The Brainerd Area United Way has reached its goal of raising $135,000, according to executive director Penny Johnson and drive chairman Denny Olson. Both feel that the increased ability to make in-plant presentations to workers was the key factor.

40 years ago (1976)

60 years ago (1956)

Halloween in Brainerd and the county produced the usual rash of pranks and some malicious vandalism. A haystack with three tons of hay was burned near Pine Center, an outhouse was burned near 8th and Oak Streets and a sofa and tires burned in Northeast.

80 years ago (1936)

A 16-year-old Brainerd boy was in the city jail today and two more boys and a 14-year-old girl were being hunted by police. They attempted to steal a car behind the feed store but crashed it into a barn, fleeing on foot. The girl and one boy are on parole. They tried to buy a gun earlier in the day.

100 years ago (1916)

The Northwest Paper Co. will be making paper in Brainerd by next spring. Construction is complete on the brick mill building and men now work on installation of water wheels and generators. The Brainerd mill will give steady employment to 200 men.