This Was Brainerd - Oct. 31

30 years ago (1986)

The windshields of an estimated 70 to 80 vehicles were shattered last night in a vandalism spree, according to Brainerd police. The vandals struck throughout Brainerd, but much of the damage was done to vehicles in the downtown area and the St. Joseph's Medical Center parking lot.

40 years ago (1976)

Halloween means pumpkins. And most for the Brainerd area come from the pumpkin patch of Tony and Delores Mogenson, who run a 240-acre farm south of town. This year, despite drought and early frost, he raised over 1,000. Tony said with better weather it could have been double.

60 years ago (1956)

(Photo) With the state bow and arrow deer season ending today, one man who didn't need the entire allowed time to get his deer is Gerald Gausted, Brainerd, who shot this 150-pound doe at 100 feet while hunting at Camp Ripley last week. The others in his party are still trying.

80 years ago (1936)

Electricity to provide power for a hundred different farm uses was today assured for a large section of Crow Wing County. The REA in Washington has allocated $240,000 to begin work soon in the first of three rural districts here. Work will be completed in three years.

100 years ago (1916)

At 10:20 last night the street lights of Brainerd were extinguished once again. The funds raised at the lighting benefit show by the Brainerd Theatre Co. have been exhausted and, when the money ran out, the Water & Light Board pulled the switch. Citizens now stumble about on a dark night.