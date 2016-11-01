This Was Brainerd - Nov. 2

30 years ago (1986)

Fred Kellett, for 22 seasons the head basketball coach at Brainerd High School, was inducted into the Minn. Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. This is the third hall of fame for Kellett. Bill Selisker made the presentation, saying "Fred was a player's coach, one you could like and respect."

40 years ago (1976)

Though estimates are not final, it appears that financial losses by county businesses due to the drought are substantial. Reporting to the county board, the Brainerd Chamber said resorts suffered "tremendous" losses, including $250,000 in bait sales alone due to the fishing ban.

60 years ago (1956)

The Rev. Edward G. Barrow, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brainerd, will be honored Sunday on his 25th anniversary in the priesthood and his 20th anniversary here. It is also the 85th anniversary of the Episcopal Church here, with the first service held Nov. 15, 1871.

80 years ago (1936)

Halloween mischief was far reduced this year as 400 boys and girls attended the YMCA party. The games and contests seem to have exhausted their energy and the refreshments were a big hit with all. Police reported only soaped windows and other minor pranks.

100 years ago (1916)

Albert Cass is the only letter carrier in Uncle Sam's service in Brainerd to wear the red star, denoting his 15 years of service. Of the original three who started in 1902, he is the only one still serving. He has carried 3.65 million pieces of mail weighing a total of 181 tons.