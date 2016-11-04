This Was Brainerd - Nov. 6

30 years ago (1986)

In yesterday's election, Don Samuelson retained his state senate seat, defeating Bill Connor, while Paul Thiede held on to his house seat by topping Diane Swenson. For Crow Wing County Sheriff, Frank Ball beat Dick Ross by the razor thin margin of 107 votes.

40 years ago (1976)

The Warrior girls' swim team established two team and three pool records enroute to crushing Moorhead 108 to 63. It was the team's 10th straight dual meet win of the year. The 400 free relay team and 200 medley relay team set records, as did diver Karen Campbell.

60 years ago (1956)

Work of Build Brainerd, Inc. is being hindered by a lack of money, said Walter Wieland of the board of directors. Brainerd, a city of 12,000 people, raised $17,200 in its recent stock sale. In contrast, McGregor, a town of 322, has raised $14,000 for industrial expansion.

80 years ago (1936)

WPA workmen, assisted by Brainerd youths, are building three skating rinks in the city. A 250 X 600 foot rink at the recreation field, a 100 X 150 foot rink in West Brainerd and a 275 X 300 foot rink with appropriate boards on Norwood Street for hockey players.

100 years ago (1916)

After a search of seven days, "Fisherman John" and his son, John Jeremy, Jr., have failed to find the body of S.P. Coffin, who drowned while duck hunting on Lake George. The noted expert, who has found many drowning victims, will be paid $76.16 in fees and expenses.