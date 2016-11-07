This Was Brainerd - Nov. 8

30 years ago (1986)

Judge Clinton Wyant of Aitkin has fractured his hip and pelvis in a hunting accident. His son-in-law confirmed the mishap occurred in a hunting trip to Montana but gave no details. Wyant was returned to the bench in the recent election, defeating Brainerd attorney Jack Graham.

40 years ago (1976)

A bold thief picked a risky spot to steal a pickup this morning, driving off in one parked in front of the State Patrol office on Laurel Street, across from the County Sheriff's office. The truck's owner was working on demolition of a building at 4th and Laurel Streets.

60 years ago (1956)

The sixth annual Deer Hunters' Special, a chance to sight-in rifles for the coming season, will be held at the Brainerd-Crow Wing Airport outdoor range. Sponsored by the Brainerd Rifle and Pistol Club, hunters will be charged a small fee to shoot at 50, 100 and 200-yard targets.

80 years ago (1936)

Arrangements for the Brainerd Union Evangelistic Campaign are nearly set. It kicks off tomorrow at the new National Guard Armory and runs through Nov. 29. Nine local churches are supporting the campaign, with Rev. Oscar Lowry of Philadelphia Bible Institute in charge.

100 years ago (1916)

Republican Charles Evans Hughes, the challenger, carried both Brainerd and Crow Wing County in his bid to unseat Pres. Woodrow Wilson, with the city casting the largest number of votes in its history. At this moment, both candidates are claiming victory nationally.