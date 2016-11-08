This Was Brainerd - Nov. 9

30 years ago (1986)

(Photo) Cold temperatures and 35-mph winds resulted in below average success for deer hunters on opening day. But John Gosch, of Pillager, brought down this 12-point, 225-pound buck while hunting in the Pillsbury Forest area. He registered it at the Log Cabin in Brainerd.

40 years ago (1976)

The Brainerd school board asked an advisory committee for its help in funding a proposed community-school liaison officer. The officer, if hired, would work with school officials, police, students and parents to head off discipline problems before they reach court.

60 years ago (1956)

Film highlights of the 1954-55 Kansas State basketball season, the senior year for Brainerd's Jim Smith, were shown at the Quarterbacks Club meeting at Club LaGuyal. Smith carried a 20-point average in the early season, but his hopes for All-America were cut short by a knee injury.

80 years ago (1936)

Two juveniles, missing from Brainerd since the attempted theft of an auto two weeks ago, have been arrested in Pekin, Illinois. Authorities there acted on info from Brainerd police. The only fugitive still missing, a 14-year-old girl, is said to be in Chicago.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) Big Sale of Guns! We will sell what shotguns we have in stock, at and below our wholesale cost. Come now - there will be big price advances when these are gone. Shells by the case: $17.00 for Nitro Club and Repeater shotgun shells. White Bros. - 616 Laurel Street.