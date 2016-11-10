This Was Brainerd - Nov. 11

30 years ago (1986)

Dick Ross has filed for a recount of votes cast in the election for Crow Wing County Sheriff. Ross, the chief deputy, was defeated by Frank Ball, the department's chief investigator, by a margin of 107 votes. The totals were Ball 8,806 and Ross 8,699.

40 years ago (1976)

Needing a win over Northland of Thief River Falls to clinch the Northwest Division title, Coach Darlene Palmer's Brainerd Community College volleyball team did it quickly with a 15-8, 15-8, 15-5 victory to advance to the state tournament Nov. 19.

60 years ago (1956)

Clyde Parker, a Legion member for 35 years, was paid a high honor by local and state American Legion officials at Post 255's annual fall Duck Feed. He was presented a miniature set of colors for his generosity in selling 500 acres as a site for the Legionville Patrol Camp.

80 years ago (1936)

Scoring two TDs in the second quarter and one in the third, C-I's football juggernaut rolled over Brainerd 20-7 to take the undisputed championship of the Central Eight Conference. Brainerd's score came late in the fourth quarter as Lyscio finally penetrated the strong Ranger line.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) Take luncheon at The Ideal Hotel on Sunday! Scotch broth, pickles and celery hearts, fricassee of chicken or prime ribs of beef au jus, Lyonnaise potatoes, squash, Macedonian salad, green apple or mince pie, ice cream and assorted cakes. Price - 35 cents.