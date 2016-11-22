This Was Brainerd - Nov. 23

30 years ago (1986)

(Adv.) Make a Pilgrimage to the Sawmill Inn! Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey, ham, roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, squash and salad bar - plus dessert - $6.50, with children's portions at $1.95. Serving 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Tom Green of JC Penney in Brainerd was given a plaque honoring him for his leadership of the Brainerd Area United Way campaign. The drive raised $85,446 for a 21 percent increase over the goal of $70,800. Last year's total was $59,292.

60 years ago (1956)

(Photo) Ken Jacobs, wearing glasses for the first time this season, and John Emerson are the returning regulars for Fred Kellett's Warrior basketball team this season. They open their season against Princeton here tonight. Emerson averaged 18 points a game last year as a sophomore.

80 years ago (1936)

A $60,000 enlargement program to the rear of the Washington High School was disclosed today with word from the federal Public Works Administration that they approved a grant of $27,630 for the project. Balance of the funds were already approved by the school board.

100 years ago (1916)

Today, at 6:30 p.m., will occur the formal laying of the cornerstone of the First Methodist Church at 6th and Juniper Streets. Despite the street lights being turned off, the corner will be brilliantly lit so all may view the placement of the polished red granite stone.