This Was Brainerd - Nov. 24

30 years ago (1986)

Dawn Turner Week in Brainerd reached an emotional climax when the 8-year-old liver transplant recipient made a surprise appearance before 500 people gathered for a fund-raiser at the Moose Lodge. Organizer Jeff Kidder said, "It was a moment I will never forget."

40 years ago (1976)

Mike Kneeland of Deerwood has been named executive director of the Crosby HRA. He begins a month of training, then starts with the HRA on Jan. 1. He is a graduate of C-I- High School and Principia College. He was a U.S. Navy officer from 1966 to 1972.

60 years ago (1956)

Five players hit double figures as Brainerd opened its season with an easy 80-47 win over Princeton. John Emerson with 16 and Ken Jacobs with 14 led the Warriors, but it was a devastating fast break and tough rebounding that made the victory.

80 years ago (1936)

(Advs.) Thanksgiving Carnival Dance at Young Brothers' Tavern. Tickets 25 cents. Music by Art's Playboys. Special Turkey dinner on Thanksgiving - 75 cents - at Hodson's Tavern - formerly Rosett's - on Hwy 371.

100 years ago (1916)

In a telephone call received early this morning, the Dispatch was informed that the high school bell and the railroad shop whistle do not tally and it is causing no end of consternation. A south side woman said the school bell is ringing from 5 to 9 minutes before 9 a.m. instead of precisely at 9:00.