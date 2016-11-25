This Was Brainerd - Nov. 27

30 years ago (1986)

(Adv.) Buy a 1987 Honda Civic 4-Door Sedan at a special introductory price of $7,985. Featuring a powerful 4-cylinder engine, front wheel drive, 5-speed transmission and much more. Brainerd Motors - 901 West Washington Street.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Come dine with us in the warmth and glow of our huge fireplace! Friday: Fish Fry - $3.50 or Prime Rib - $4.25; Saturday: Steak and Lobster - $5.95 or Crab Legs - $5.95. The Beacon Supper Club - south of Garrison on Hwy 169. Yes, we have Sunday Liquor.

60 years ago (1956)

A Brainerd man, out of jail on Nov. 23, is back after a high-speed chase east on Oak Street toward Garrison, reaching 85 miles per hour. Police asked for permission to shoot at his tires after their car ran low on gas. They shot out the rear tires but the man still drove another three miles.

80 years ago (1936)

A 16-year-old Oak Lawn Township boy is in St. Joseph's Hospital today after being struck in the face by a stray bullet while rabbit hunting with two friends yesterday. He said he felt a stinging sensation on his face but managed to walk home. The bullet has lodged near his spine.

100 years ago (1916)

T.E. Dahljelm, of Barrows, having had exceptional success in bringing down an antlered denizen of the forest, has donated the deer to the Barrows Methodist Church for a venison supper. The meat is free but the trimmings cost 35 cents. Ladies of the church will serve from 6 to 10 p.m. Wed.