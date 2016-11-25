This Was Brainerd - Nov. 25

30 years ago (1986)

A proposal to establish a county housing and redevelopment authority was approved by commissioners on a 4-1 vote, with Mary Koep dissenting, after an hour of debate similar to the public hearing. The issue was requested by Paul Bunyan Racing to implement tax increment financing.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Make your lady a queen for a day! For just $29.50 you get: A room at our motel, a champagne dinner for two, and breakfast served either in your room or our dining room. For reservations, call Echo Ridge - Crosslake.

60 years ago (1956)

Leonard Boeder, 43, long-time Brainerd resident and restaurant owner, died today. He formerly operated The Diner on Washington Street and later had Lenny's Dining Room in Lumbertown at Madden's on Gull Lake. He had just sold The Barn Restaurant before his death.

80 years ago (1936)

Two new recording devices, by which books are transmitted into sound for the blind who cannot read Braille, are available to borrow without charge at the Brainerd Library. A total of 36 records must be played for a complete novel and a list is available at the library.

100 years ago (1916)

Erik Bruhn, of Brainerd, is now serving as a marksman with the U.S. Marines aboard the super dreadnaught Illinois, one of Uncle Sam's watchdogs of war in the South Atlantic. The son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Bruhn, 213 No. 2nd St., Erik made a splendid score of marksmanship and got a raise in pay.