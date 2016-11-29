This Was Brainerd - Nov. 29

30 years ago (1986)

Garrison violin maker Arnold Anderson crafted twin violins with Italian spruce tops and Yugoslavian maple bodies. He and Grant Wilcox will use them to play the Vivaldi Double Violin Concerto at the Heartland Symphony concert on Dec. 7.

40 years ago (1976)

Tony Veith, Brainerd's standout running back, was named to the Minneapolis Tribune's All-State Football Team. Veith, who ran for 1,432 yards this fall for an 8.04 yards-per-rush average, is currently in St. Joseph's Hospital recovering from knee surgery.

60 years ago (1956)

A threatened strike by operating employees of the Water and Light Dept. was averted at the last minute when the city council and electrical workers agreed to an immediate raise of 20 cents, followed by 7-cent raises the next two years. A strike could have paralyzed the city.

80 years ago (1936)

A 50-year-old Brainerd barber shop porter is in jail here because he liked to talk, and a policeman was willing to listen. Patrolman Joe Nolan chatted with Jesse Chandler at the barber shop on Thanksgiving, discovering he was a driver in a hit and run in Minneapolis. Authorities there asked he be held.

100 years ago (1916)

A committee of ladies from the Library Board met with the water and light board and devised the following plan to turn on the lights at the library. The library will pay each current bill promptly and, in addition, pay $300 on the old bill by Jan. 30 and $35 a month thereafter until paid off.