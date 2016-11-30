This Was Brainerd - Dec. 1

30 years ago (1986)

(Adv.) The Royal Smorgasbord! All you care to eat - just $5.95. Champagne Brunch every Sunday - $3.95. Crab Legs Special - all you can eat, every night - $9.95 including salad bar. Dance to "The Press," playing Top 40 hits. The Waterfall Inn - Hwy 371 North.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Rope skipping may not be your cup of tea, but Kathy Borgwarth, junior center for the Brainerd girls' basketball team, appears to be enjoying it. The drill is part of Coach Chuck Morgan's practice sessions for the Warriors, who lost only two games last season.

60 years ago (1956)

While many northwoods hunters are bemoaning their bad luck by not getting a deer this season, new game and fish director James Kimball says the Camp Ripley deer herd is too high. It's destroying itself and must be cut back for the sake of over-browsed habitat.

80 years ago (1936)

Two Pillager area women were sadder but wiser today after their check forging spree resulted in arrest and finger-printing, but no charges were filed. After they'd passed 11 bad checks amounting to $75.50, the affected merchants agreed not to press charges when the husbands made good on the checks.

100 years ago (1916)

Members of the Brainerd Aerie of Eagles and their families celebrated the club's 14th anniversary with a Thanksgiving dinner celebration at the K.C. Hall in the Citizens Bank building. Mayor R.A. Beise presided and made a fine speech. The Eagles orchestra played several selections.