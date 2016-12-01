This Was Brainerd - Dec. 2

30 years ago (1986)

(Photo) A boat owned by Joe Adams of James Street was found by Brainerd police on top of the warming house at the Brainerd Civic Center outdoor ice rink. He'd reported his boat and trailer missing yesterday. The trailer was found nearby.

40 years ago (1976)

Gerald Halvorson, son of Berniece Halvorson of Brainerd and the late Gerry Halvorson, will be ordained as a minister of the American Lutheran Church. He is a 1963 graduate of Washington High School in Brainerd, graduated from St. Cloud State in 1971 and served in the U.S. Navy.

60 years ago (1956)

C-I paid a big price for their aggressiveness in a conference basketball clash with St. Cloud Tech. The Rangers outscored Tech in field goals but committed 29 fouls to Tech's 4. St. Cloud made 28 of 44 free throw tries, while the Rangers were zero for four in losing 52-38.

80 years ago (1936)

Howard Hawley had his pockets jingling to the tune of $30 collected as bounty for two wolves he killed near North Long Lake in Unorganized Territory. He collected the bounty from County Auditor F.M. Hagberg.

100 years ago (1916)

A movement has been started by the Brainerd Chamber to open the Mississippi River as far north as Grand Rapids to allow movement of iron ore and agricultural goods. J.M. Elder has been appointed by the governor to join a delegation to Washington to improve inland waterways.