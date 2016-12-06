This Was Brainerd - Dec. 7

30 years ago (1986)

Dart-shaped paper airplanes were tossed at prize targets from balconies overlooking the floor of the Brainerd High School gym during the Great Paper Caper fundraiser. Participants donated cans of food for area food shelves in exchange for sheets of paper to make their planes.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) Papa C's - a Public House for Eating and Drinking! We will open our doors Wed., Dec. 8, 1976 as Brainerd's newest eating and drinking establishment. Lunch from 11 to 4, dinner from 5 to 11. Formerly the Elks Antler Room - 219 S. 6th Street.

60 years ago (1956)

Members of the retail committee of the Brainerd Chamber worked to sack some 2,000 bags of candy for the Rural Kiddies Christmas Party tomorrow. The children will be treated to a free movie at both the Brainerd and Paramount Theatres, followed by arrival of Santa Claus.

80 years ago (1936)

The coldest spot in the nation this morning was International Falls at 25 below zero, but that temperature was matched by Brainerd. This has been the coldest spell thus far this winter. By noon temps were moderating and it was beginning to snow.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) The Country Store will reduce the high cost of living! Look at these values - each for 10 cents: 25-lb. sack of flour; 11-lb. sack of sugar; 6 cans of corn; 4 cans of tomatoes; 1 lb. fancy tea; 1 lb. coffee, and much more. Watch for opening date.