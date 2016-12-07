This Was Brainerd - Dec. 8

30 years ago (1986)

Defeated candidate Dick Ross has filed a legal challenge to the election of Frank Ball as county sheriff. He alleges Ball used inaccurate information in his advertising and gave away items of value. County attorney Steve Rathke said the law requires him to convene a grand jury.

40 years ago (1976)

Two members of the Brainerd Water and Light board attended the Baxter city council meeting to discuss progress on the rezoning of land to be used for Brainerd's wastewater treatment plant. The two were asked to attend the planning commission meeting.

60 years ago (1956)

The Brainerd mill has been selected as the facility for a new multi-million dollar paper machine by the board of the Northwest Paper Co. The importance to Brainerd is the employment of an additional 300 men within two years, on top of the nearly 200 already employed here.

80 years ago (1936)

A Minneapolis company was awarded the contract to build a bridge over the Pine River just south of the Cross Lake dam at a cost of $13,789. The approaches may be built by the county highway department. The bridge is needed as the current roadway over the dam is too narrow for safety.

100 years ago (1916)

Fred Cook, manager of Brainerd's winning baseball team, a champion hockey player and sportsman of repute, was found not guilty of allowing two minors to play pool in his billiards room. It took three hours to select the jury, five hours to try the case and but two minutes for a verdict to be reached.