This Was Brainerd - Dec. 14

30 years ago (1986)

Brainerd Community College had a hockey team looking for a goalie; Jamie LaDoucier was a goalie looking for a team, and it worked. LaDoucier, a Brainerd grad, had been attending St. Cloud State, but when Herb Brooks was hired as coach, it meant there were 10 candidates for the goalie job.

40 years ago (1976)

At the school board meeting last night, a rural couple, Tom and Peg Kientzle, proposed a plan for public review of textbooks before they are used in the Brainerd system. Some current textbooks used here have come under attack by a group called Parents for Positive Education.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) Able Cable says - give a cable installation certificate for Christmas. It's a lasting gift that will be remembered and enjoyed, day after day, year after year. Call Brainerd Video in the Plaza Shopping Center - 6th and Oak Streets.

80 years ago (1936)

Criminal warrants have been issued by county authorities for two women charged with writing bad checks. Their husbands had borrowed money to make good on bad checks three weeks ago. But the women continued forging checks in three counties and will be arrested.

100 years ago (1916)

John Murphy, of 320 N. 9th St., passed away from tongue cancer at age 76. He was born in Ireland, was married there, and he and his wife emigrated to Anoka. They came to Brainerd on the stage from St. Cloud and settled in Brainerd when tents dotted the townsite 44 years ago.