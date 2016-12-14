This Was Brainerd - Dec. 15

30 years ago (1986)

(Photo) Ruby Treloar, 66, has been employed as a waitress and hostess at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge for 44 years, beginning in 1942. Though she stands just 4-foot-11, some tourists think she stands taller than Paul Bunyan. Her Christmas card list is said to exceed the lodge's.

40 years ago (1976)

It looks like Myrtle Lasher's grandchildren will have a Merry Christmas after all. The 75-year-old rural Brainerd woman had all the gifts she'd purchased and wrapped stolen from her garage. After her plight appeared in the Dispatch, friends and neighbors replaced them all.

60 years ago (1956)

Severe shin splints and a case of bronchitis that put him in bed today with a fever, didn't deter 6-4 Warrior center John Emerson from his best game of the season last night. Emerson poured in 33 points as Brainerd stopped dangerous Little Falls for an 81-62 conference win.

80 years ago (1936)

No students loitered in the hall last Friday at Washington High School. All hastened to the auditorium to hear England's Edward VIII renounce his throne for the love of Mrs. Wallis Simpson. No longer will history seem dull to students as they heard history being made on the radio.

100 years ago (1916)

The public affairs committee of the Brainerd Chamber met last night and decided unanimously to dispense with the municipal Christmas tree this year. The cost of the tree is $50 and the chamber felt it better to give the funds to Associated Charities to help the poor and needy.