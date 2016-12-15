This Was Brainerd - Dec. 16

30 years ago (1986)

At his last city council meeting as Brainerd's mayor, C. Elmer Anderson was presented the Brainerd Tower Award to a standing ovation. The award was presented by council president and mayor-elect, Milli Michaelis, who listed Anderson's many achievements in local and state service.

40 years ago (1976)

The fight against drug addiction in the Brainerd area got a $10,000 boost with the first installment of a $27,000 grant under the Governor's Bill on Chemical Dependency. The grant will spear education programs aimed at youth, women and the elderly.

60 years ago (1956)

Mrs. Con O'Brien, 89, widow of a pioneer Brainerd builder and merchant, died in hospital here after a long illness. She was born in Ireland and had lived here 75 years. Call letters of radio station KLIZ, owned by the O'Briens, were taken from her given name, Elizabeth.

80 years ago (1936)

"I'm a happy man!" That was the Jess Chandler's greeting as he returned to Brainerd after being absolved of blame in a hit-and-run death in Minneapolis two years ago. Chandler returned to his shoeshine work at a local barber shop, thanking all his friends who stood up for him.

100 years ago (1916)

A fire started in a basement furnace at 2 o'clock this morning and totally destroyed the Carlson Hotel and the small grocery store attached to it. Water pressure was miserable, barely spraying water to the second story of the three-story building.