This Was Brainerd - Dec. 21

30 years ago (1986)

Minn. Commerce Commissioner Mike Hatch, citing a deteriorating loan portfolio, closed the Lakeland State Bank of Pequot Lakes and named the FDIC as its receiver. Within one hour, FDIC announced the bank's sale to Northern National Bank of Bemidji. The Pequot bank will open on Monday.

40 years ago (1976)

Brainerd is without taxi service because the owner says it isn't profitable anymore. Clarence Kahler, owner of Brainerd Taxi, pulled his five cabs yesterday and isn't answering his phones. City officials asked him to discuss a subsidy program but he didn't show up for the meeting.

60 years ago (1956)

A possible series of dog poisonings in Northeast Brainerd is being investigated by police, with one dog dead and several others ill. Dead is a golden retriever owned by Master Sgt. Fred Raasch. He wrote the Dispatch, pointing to the slow, painfully cruel death his dog suffered.

80 years ago (1936)

Sheriff George Ridley will culminate a two-year search when he brings Charles Doten back from St. Paul to be locked in the county jail. Doten confessed he and another man robbed the Vic Sipple store on Hwy 18 at gunpoint, taking $20 cash.

100 years ago (1916)

A solicitation for donations among the Brainerd Businessman's Assn. has raised enough funds to keep the street lights on for one week. Anyone wishing to donate may contact A. L. Hoffman. If additional money is received, the lights will be kept on longer.