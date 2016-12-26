This Was Brainerd - Dec. 27

30 years ago (1986)

(Photos) Dale Dwyer landed this 15-8 northern in six feet of water. Rick Hensen of Brainerd used a sucker minnow to land this 13-0 northern. Larry Biemert of Brainerd caught this 11-1 northern. Photos by the Corner Store.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) This 250-pound buck was one of the largest reported taken in the Brainerd area this fall. The 10-pointer is being shown off here by Babe Winkelman, Brainerd, and Kevin Hoffman, St. Cloud. Photo by Babe Winkelman Productions.

60 years ago (1956)

A clue to the mystery as to the whereabouts of a 1914 vintage airplane in Brainerd came from a former resident, now living in Oregon. Clarence Olson had seen the plane crash here in 1924, and said some of the parts were in the attic of a garage at 420 N. 10th Street.

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) Mr. Business Man! Our new low printing rates give you: 1,000 letterheads on bond paper, 1,000 business-size envelopes and 1,000 business statements - all for $9.45. All work produced in a union shop. The Dispatch Printery.

100 years ago (1916)

The floors at the Brainerd post office are stacked high with belated Christmas packages, now released from the blockade in Chicago and the Twin Cities. There has never been such a rush of mail and all auxiliary carriers have been called into service, hampered by the huge snow.