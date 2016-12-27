This Was Brainerd - Dec. 28

30 years ago (1986)

From eight locations around town, moving trucks are converging on the new, regional DNR headquarters overlooking the Mississippi. The $3.5 million, 33,000 square-foot facility will house employees from three DNR offices and five other state agencies.

40 years ago (1976)

The Water and Light board received a long-awaited study that indicates higher charges in 1977. Pres. Len Peterson said, "There's going to be a lot of upset people. Rates are going up." Early indications are for a rate increase of 12 percent.

60 years ago (1956)

Jake Presttun, a leader in the ski movement in the Brainerd area, makes a plea for help to all skiers to help prepare the French Rapids ski area for winter fun. Members of the Brainerd Ski Club and the Exchange Club have taken the lead in getting the work done.

80 years ago (1936)

A flat wage increase of five cents an hour for employees of the Northwest Paper Mill here was announced by the general superintendent. The voluntary increase goes to all production employees. A six-hour work day was announced, thus having four shifts per day.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) Hazard Pool Tournament at Cook's Billiard Parlor - 610 Laurel Street. It starts on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and continues through the month of January. Beautiful list of prizes donated by leading merchants. Costs nothing to enter.